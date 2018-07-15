    Full Circle Weekly News #99

    *Canonical releases new infographic to show how Ubuntu Linux ‘connects everything’
    https://betanews.com/2018/07/10/canonical-infographic-ubuntu-linux/

    *Google has made a $22m investment in KaiOS, a smartphone operating system designed for low-power devices that originally forked from Firefox OS.
    http://www.trustedreviews.com/news/google-kaios-firefox-os-3497173

    *Announcing Amazon Linux 2 with Long Term Support
    https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/whats-new/2018/06/announcing-amazon-linux-2-with-long-term-support/?sc_channel=sm&sc_campaign=launch_&sc_publisher=TWITTER&sc_country=Global&sc_geo=GLOBAL&sc_outcome=awareness&trk=_TWITTER&sc_content=EC2_a0045168_2_LTS&sc_category=Amazon_EC2&linkId=53537575

    *The Linux Mint desktop continues to lead the rest
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/the-linux-mint-desktop-continues-to-lead-the-rest/

    *Linux Releases: elementary OS 5.0 Beta And CentOS 6.10 Are Here
    https://fossbytes.com/centos-6-10-elementary-os-juno-beta-released/

    *Riot.im browser-based Matrix client gets ‘reply’ feature
    https://riot.im/app/

    *YouTube Blocks Blender Videos Worldwide
    https://www.blender.org/media-exposure/youtube-blocks-blender-videos-worldwide/

    *Bill to save net neutrality is 46 votes short in US House
    https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/06/bill-to-save-net-neutrality-is-46-votes-short-in-us-house/

    *EFF has released STARTTLS Everywhere: free tools to encrypt email between mail servers
    https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/06/announcing-starttls-everywhere-securing-hop-hop-email-delivery

    *Wi-Fi security is starting to get its biggest upgrade in over a decade
    https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2018/6/26/17501594/wpa3-wifi-security-certification

