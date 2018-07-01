    Full Circle Weekly News #98

    By -
    306
    0

    Peppermint 9 Released:
    https://peppermintos.com/2018/06/peppermint-9-released/

    The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.0.5
    https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2018/06/22/libreoffice-6-0-5/

    Flatpak reaches ‘1.0’ status (pre-release) – a milestone
    https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/0.99.1

    PulseAudio releases version 12
    https://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/PulseAudio/Notes/12.0/

    GTK+ 3 update:
    https://blog.gtk.org/2018/06/23/a-gtk-3-update/

    Ubuntu Desktop Metrics:
    https://blog.ubuntu.com/2018/06/22/a-first-look-at-desktop-metrics

    EU committee voted to break the Internet: this Sunday, Berliners take to the streets to say NO!
    https://boingboing.net/2018/06/21/then-we-take-berlin-3.html#more-613561

    EU’s new copyright filters will be catastrophic for the web, but they’re going to be even worse for your favourite game
    https://kotaku.com/proposed-eu-copyright-law-could-cause-problems-for-fan-1827032250

    Beijing Wants to Rewrite the Rules of the Internet
    https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/06/zte-huawei-china-trump-trade-cyber/563033/?single_page=true

    Why Don’t You Like Us?
    https://slate.com/technology/2018/06/i-left-facebook-for-10-days-and-facebook-did-not-let-me-forget-it.html

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.