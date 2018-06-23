    Full Circle Weekly News #97

    Chinese Zombie Lanes for Phone Users
    https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-news-from-elsewhere-44383449

    Copperhead, Copper Dead
    https://player.fm/series/series-2135928/copperheados-takeover-explained-ask-noah-show-71
    https://www.reddit.com/r/CHoS/comments/8rbhj8/copperheados_dead_what_now/

    Where is Ubuntu Touch now?
    https://github.com/ubports/ubuntu-touch/milestones

    FluffyChat:
    https://open-store.io/app/fluffychat.christianpauly

    Librem5 Propress Report 14;
    https://puri.sm/posts/librem5-progress-report-14/

    MyCroft on Ubuntu Touch:
    https://github.com/hummlbach/mycroft

    Psychopath AI: Norman
    https://www.neowin.net/news/norman-is-a-psychopathic-ai-obsessed-with-murder-thanks-to-reddit

    Net Neutrality Has Officially Been Repealed
    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/11/technology/net-neutrality-repeal.html

    Delete Article 13:
    https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-blog-1/post/deleteart13-147

    Today, an EU committee voted to destroy the internet. Now what?
    https://boingboing.net/2018/06/20/no-surrender.html

    South African Linux Conference:
    https://mybroadband.co.za/news/software/264349-south-african-linux-and-postgres-conferences-planned-for-october.html

