Full Circle Weekly News #96

You know that silly fear about Alexa recording everything and leaking it online? It just happened

GNU Emacs 26.1 released

Firefox And Chrome Bug Leaked Facebook Profile Details For Almost A Year

Support for Linux 3.2 and 4.1 finished

Linus Torvalds decides world isn’t ready for Linux 5.0

Dell Precision ‘Developer Edition’ mobile workstations run Ubuntu Linux and are RHEL certified

Ubuntu 18.04-based Linux Mint 19 ‘Tara’ Beta is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

Canonical Announces Ubuntu for Amazon’s Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes

Purism’s Librem 5 Privacy, Security-Focused Linux Phone Arrives in January 2019

Microsoft Buys Github

GitLab Ultimate and GitLab Gold for open source projects for free

GNOME transitions to GitLab

