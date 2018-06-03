    Full Circle Weekly News #95

    Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Gets First Kernel Update with Patch for Spectre Variant 4 Flaw
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-04-lts-gets-first-kernel-update-with-patch-for-spectre-variant-4-flaw-521248.shtml

    500,000 Routers In 54 Countries Hacked To Create Massive Botnet Army
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/routers-hacked-botnet-army-vpnkill-malware/

    Parrot 4.0 Ethical Hacking Linux Distro Released
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/parrot-4-0-release-download-features-hacking-linux/

    Bodhi Linux 5.0 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, First Alpha Is Out
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/bodhi-linux-5-0-enters-development-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-first-alpha-is-out-521219.shtml

    Hands-On with First Lubuntu 18.10 Build Featuring the LXQt Desktop by Default
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/hands-on-with-first-lubuntu-18-10-build-featuring-the-lxqt-desktop-by-default-521200.shtml

    LibreOffice 6.1 Beta Arrives Next Week for Second Bug Hunting Session on May 28
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/libreoffice-6-1-beta-arrives-next-week-for-second-bug-hunting-session-on-may-28-521256.shtml

