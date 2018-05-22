Full Circle Weekly News #94

Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish May Include Out-of-the-box Android Integration
Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-10-cosmic-cuttlefish-android-integration-gs-connect/
AsteroidOS, An Open-source Wear OS Alternative, Launches First Stable Version
Source: https://fossbytes.com/asteroidos-open-source-wear-os-alternative/
Endless OS 3.4 Released With New Features, Linux 4.15, And Phone Companion App
Source: https://fossbytes.com/endless-os-3-4-released-new-features-download/
Malicious Package Found on the Ubuntu Snap Store
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/linux/malicious-package-found-on-the-ubuntu-snap-store/
Canonical Says There’s No Rules Against Mining Cryptocurrencies through Snaps
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-says-there-s-no-rules-against-mining-cryptocurrencies-through-snaps-521132.shtml
Critical PGP Flaws Can Expose Encrypted Emails In “Plaintext” — Disable It Right Now
Source: https://fossbytes.com/efail-vulnerabilities-openpgp-s-mime-expose-emails-plaintext/