    Full Circle Weekly News #94

    Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish May Include Out-of-the-box Android Integration
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-10-cosmic-cuttlefish-android-integration-gs-connect/

    AsteroidOS, An Open-source Wear OS Alternative, Launches First Stable Version
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/asteroidos-open-source-wear-os-alternative/

    Endless OS 3.4 Released With New Features, Linux 4.15, And Phone Companion App
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/endless-os-3-4-released-new-features-download/

    Malicious Package Found on the Ubuntu Snap Store
    Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/linux/malicious-package-found-on-the-ubuntu-snap-store/

    Canonical Says There’s No Rules Against Mining Cryptocurrencies through Snaps
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-says-there-s-no-rules-against-mining-cryptocurrencies-through-snaps-521132.shtml

    Critical PGP Flaws Can Expose Encrypted Emails In “Plaintext” — Disable It Right Now
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/efail-vulnerabilities-openpgp-s-mime-expose-emails-plaintext/

