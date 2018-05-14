    Full Circle Weekly News #93

    Ubuntu MATE And Ubuntu Budgie Dropping 32-bit Hardware Support
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-mate-ubuntu-budgie-drop-32-bit-support/

    Now You Can Officially Run Linux Apps On Chrome OS
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-apps-on-chrome-os/

    KaOS KDE-focused rolling Linux distro celebrates 5th birthday with updated ISO
    Source: https://betanews.com/2018/05/04/kaos-kde-linux-5th-birthday-iso/

    Sophisticated Android malware tracks all your phone activities
    Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/05/07/zoopark-android-malware-exfiltration/

    Ubuntu 18.10 Operating System Dubbed “Cosmic Cuttlefish” by Mark Shuttleworth
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-10-operating-system-dubbed-cosmic-cuttlefish-by-mark-shuttleworth-521029.shtml

