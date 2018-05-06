Full Circle Weekly News #92

Kali Linux 2018.2 Ethical Hacking Distro Is Here

Source: https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2018-2-download-iso-torrent-features/

Major Debian Linux Kernel Patch Fixes 8-Year-Old Privilege Escalation Flaw

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/major-debian-linux-kernel-patch-fixes-8-year-old-privilege-escalation-flaw-520942.shtml

Twitter Wants 336 Million Users To Change Passwords, Bug Exposed Them In Plain Text

Source: https://fossbytes.com/twitter-bug-exposed-password-plain-text/

Linux Apps Are Coming to Chromebooks and You Can Try Them Right Now

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-apps-are-coming-to-chromebooks-and-you-can-try-them-now-in-chrome-os-dev-520966.shtml

Linux Lite 4.0 OS Enters Beta with New Look and Feel, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-lite-4-0-os-enters-beta-with-new-look-and-feel-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-520892.shtml

Pop!_OS 18.04 Released — Get System76’s Beautiful Ubuntu-based Linux Distro

Source: https://fossbytes.com/pop_os-18-04-release-download-features/

Huawei could be working on its own OS as an Android alternative

Source: https://www.techradar.com/news/huawei-could-be-working-on-its-own-os-as-an-android-alternative