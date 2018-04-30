Full Circle Weekly News #91

Linux Kernel 4.15 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Move to Linux 4.16 Now
Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-15-reached-end-of-life-users-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-16-now-520787.shtml
Linux developers: Kernel community will collapse under its own bureaucracy
Source: https://www.heise.de/newsticker/meldung/Linux-Entwickler-Kernel-Community-wird-unter-eigener-Buerokratie-zusammenbrechen-4030460.html
ONNX: the Open Neural Network Exchange Format
Source: https://www.linuxjournal.com/content/onnx-open-neural-network-exchange-format
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Is Now Available to Download
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-04-lts-bionic-beaver-is-now-available-to-download-520855.shtml
Ubuntu Linux Replaces Alpha/Beta Release Model With “Testing Weeks”
Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-linux-replace-alpha-beta-release-model-test-weeks/
Librem 5 Linux smartphone will support Ubuntu Touch, PureOS, or PureOS with KDE Plasma Mobile
Source: https://liliputing.com/2018/04/librem-5-linux-smartphone-will-support-ubuntu-touch-pureos-or-pureos-with-kde-plasma-mobile.html