Full Circle Weekly News #90

Android’s trust problem isn’t getting better

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/4/13/17233122/android-software-patch-trust-problem

Thousands of Android Apps Are Tracking Kids Without Parental Consent

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/thousands-of-android-apps-are-tracking-kids-without-parental-consent-520696.shtml

Federal administration relies on Nextcloud

Source: http://www.linux-magazin.de/news/bundesverwaltung-setzt-auf-nextcloud/

Microsoft Creates Its Own Version of Linux For The First Time, Launches Azure Sphere OS

Source: https://fossbytes.com/microsoft-introduces-azure-sphere-customized-linux-kernel/

Suddenly the # 1: This Linux is even more popular than Ubuntu and Mint

Source: http://www.chip.de/news/Manjaro-Dieses-Linux-ist-sogar-beliebter-als-Ubuntu-und-Mint_137914112.html