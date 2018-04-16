    Full Circle Weekly News #89

    Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver “Final Beta” Released
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-04-lts-bionic-beaver-final-beta-release-download-links/

    Should Ubuntu Linux Replace Alpha/Beta Release Model With “Testing Weeks”?
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-linux-replace-alpha-beta-release-model-test-weeks/

    System76 becomes GNOME Foundation Advisory Board member
    Source: https://betanews.com/2018/04/11/system76-gnome-foundation-advisory-board/

    KDE Connect has a Nautilus Connection
    Source: http://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/25784/kde-connect-erh%C3%83%C2%A4lt-nautilus-anbindung.html

    Update for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS patches security vulnerabilities
    Source: https://mybroadband.co.za/news/security/255213-update-for-ubuntu-16-04-lts-patches-security-vulnerabilities.html

    Disappearing data under ZFS on Linux sparks small, swift upgrade
    Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/04/10/zfs_on_linux_data_loss_fixed/

