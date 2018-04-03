Full Circle Weekly News #87

Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Will Ship in June, Pre-Installed on the Mintbox Mini 2 PCs

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-mint-19-tara-will-ship-in-june-pre-installed-on-the-mintbox-mini-2-pcs-520378.shtml

Linus Torvalds says new Linux lands next week and he’s sticking to that … for now

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/03/26/linux_4_16_rc7/

New Firefox Extension Builds a Wall Around Facebook

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/New-Firefox-Extension-Builds-a-Wall-Around-Facebook-85233.html

The Linux Foundation launches a deep learning foundation

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/03/26/the-linux-foundation-launches-a-deep-learning-foundation/

GoScanSSH malware targets Linux systems but avoids government servers

Source: https://www.csoonline.com/article/3266586/security/goscanssh-malware-targets-linux-systems-but-avoids-government-servers.html

After Meltdown and Spectre, Intel CPUs Are Now Vulnerable to BranchScope Attacks

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/after-meltdown-and-spectre-intel-cpus-are-now-vulnerable-to-branchscope-attacks-520433.shtml

Linux Foundation Introduces Network Operating System DANOS

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/25755/linux-foundation-stellt-netzwerkbetriebssystem-danos-vor.html