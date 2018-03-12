Full Circle Weekly News #84

Purism to Bring Hardware Encryption to Its Librem 5 Privacy-Focused Linux Phone

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/purism-to-bring-hardware-encryption-to-its-librem-5-privacy-focused-linux-phone-520140.shtml

Android Phones Caught Selling with Pre-Installed Factory Malware

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/android-phones-caught-selling-with-pre-installed-factory-malware-520058.shtml

Exton|OS Claims to Be First Distribution Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Linux 4.16

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/exton-os-claims-to-be-first-distribution-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-linux-4-16-520052.shtml

As Debian comes to Windows 10, should we worry Microsoft will ’embrace, extend, and extinguish’ Linux?

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/03/06/debian-linux-windows/

Security researchers’ warning over Linux feature used in biggest ever DDoS attack on Github

Source: https://www.computing.co.uk/ctg/news/3027797/security-researchers-warning-over-linux-feature-used-in-biggest-ever-ddos-attack-on-github

Open-source Exim remote attack bug: 400,000 servers still vulnerable

Source: http://www.zdnet.com/article/open-source-exim-remote-attack-bug-400000-servers-still-vulnerable-patch-now/

Kotlin programming language snap available on Ubuntu

Source: https://www.neowin.net/news/kotlin-programming-language-snap-available-on-ubuntu