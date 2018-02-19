    Full Circle Weekly News #81

    Why KDE’s Plasma Mobile is the ideal platform for Linux fans and developers
    Source: https://www.techrepublic.com/article/why-kdes-plasma-mobile-is-the-ideal-platform-for-linux-fans-and-developers/

    KDE Slimbook II is Cheaper and More Powerful
    Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-slimbook-ii-plasma-based-linux-ultrabook-laptop-is-cheaper-more-powerful-519729.shtml

    Skype Released as Snap on Ubuntu, Linux Mint
    Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/microsoft-loves-linux-skype-released-as-snap-on-ubuntu-linux-mint-519665.shtml

    Opera 51 Released: It’s 38% Faster Than Firefox Quantum 58
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/opera-51-released-its-38-faster-than-firefox-quantum/

    Ubuntu Touch Jade Diamond is a Safe-for-Kids web browser
    https://github.com/bhdouglass/jadediamond

    Meltdown/Spectre Status for Red Hat and Oracle
    Source: http://www.linuxjournal.com/content/meltdownspectre-status-red-hat-and-oracle

    CloudLinux’s KernelCare Promises to Fix Meltdown & Spectre Flaws without Reboots
    Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/cloudlinux-s-kernelcare-promises-to-fix-meltdown-spectre-flaws-without-reboots-519728.shtml

    Kali Linux 2018.1 Released For Ethical Hackers
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2018-1-released-download-features/

    Canonical wants to collect Anonymous User Data
    http://www.techradar.com/news/ubuntu-plans-to-collect-data-on-desktop-pcs-unless-you-tell-it-not-to

