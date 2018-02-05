Full Circle Weekly News #79

Slack Snap
Source: https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3024814/slack-has-arrived-on-linux-thanks-to-canonical-snap
Firefox 58
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/software/firefox-58-released-for-linux-mac-and-windows/
Linux 4.15
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/01/22/linus_4_15_needs_rc_9/
KaOS
Source: https://betanews.com/2018/01/20/kaos-kde-linux-spectre-meltdown/
Xorg Default in Ubuntu 18.04
Source: https://insights.ubuntu.com/2018/01/26/bionic-beaver-18-04-lts-to-use-xorg-by-default/