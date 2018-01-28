    Full Circle Weekly News #78

    Ubuntu Core: A secure open source OS for IoT
    Source: http://internetofthingsagenda.techtarget.com/feature/Ubuntu-Core-A-secure-open-source-OS-for-IoT
    Google Moves Away from Ubuntu
    Source: https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3024623/google-ditches-ubuntu-for-debian-from-internal-engineering-environment
    Improved Speech Recognition hopes for Ubuntu
    Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/01/17/speech-recognition-for-linux-gets-a-little-closer/
    RubyMiner
    Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/linux-and-windows-servers-targeted-with-rubyminer-malware/
    Transmission Bug
    Source: https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3024494/bittorrent-flaw-lets-hackers-take-control-of-windows-linux-pcs
    Wine 3.0
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/wine-3-0-released-features-download/

