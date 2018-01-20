    Full Circle Weekly News #77

    PyCryptoMiner Attacks Linux Machines And Turns Them Into Monero-mining Bots
    https://fossbytes.com/pycryptominer-linux-machines-turns-monero-mining-bots/

    Linux vs Meltdown
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/the-linux-vs-meltdown-and-spectre-battle-continues/

    Tails 3.4
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/tails-3-4-anonymous-live-system-released-with-meltdown-and-spectre-patches-519302.shtml

    Ubuntu Boot Issue:
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-vs-meltdown-ubuntu-gets-second-update-after-first-one-fails-to-boot/

    Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Respins
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-plans-to-release-ubuntu-17-10-respins-for-all-flavors-early-next-week-519258.shtml

    City Of Barcelona Chooses Linux And Free Software After Ditching Microsoft
    https://fossbytes.com/city-barcelona-linux-open-source/

    No Internet? No Problem — “ARON” Is A Futuristic And Free Wi-Fi Alternative That Uses IR
    https://fossbytes.com/aron-free-wi-fi-alternative-surefire/

