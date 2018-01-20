Full Circle Weekly News #77

PyCryptoMiner Attacks Linux Machines And Turns Them Into Monero-mining Bots
https://fossbytes.com/pycryptominer-linux-machines-turns-monero-mining-bots/
Linux vs Meltdown
http://www.zdnet.com/article/the-linux-vs-meltdown-and-spectre-battle-continues/
Tails 3.4
http://news.softpedia.com/news/tails-3-4-anonymous-live-system-released-with-meltdown-and-spectre-patches-519302.shtml
Ubuntu Boot Issue:
http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-vs-meltdown-ubuntu-gets-second-update-after-first-one-fails-to-boot/
Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Respins
http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-plans-to-release-ubuntu-17-10-respins-for-all-flavors-early-next-week-519258.shtml
City Of Barcelona Chooses Linux And Free Software After Ditching Microsoft
https://fossbytes.com/city-barcelona-linux-open-source/
No Internet? No Problem — “ARON” Is A Futuristic And Free Wi-Fi Alternative That Uses IR
https://fossbytes.com/aron-free-wi-fi-alternative-surefire/