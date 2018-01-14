Full Circle Weekly News #76

Some changes to the Full Circle Weekly News.

We have Wayne and Joe taking over as hosts of the FCWN. Big thanks to them for taking over as I (Ronnie) was finding it difficult to record a show each week.

SHOW NOTES:

Manjaro Linux 17.1.0 Released With Latest Packages

https://fossbytes.com/manjaro-linux-17-1-0-released-features-download/

‘Kernel memory leaking’ Intel processor design flaw forces Linux, Windows redesign

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/01/02/intel_cpu_design_flaw/

Black Lab Software Releases Freespire 3.0 & Linspire 7.0 Linux Operating Systems

http://news.softpedia.com/news/black-lab-software-releases-freespire-3-0-linspire-7-0-linux-operating-systems-519189.shtml

Some Android games are quietly using your microphone to track your TV habits

https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/2/16842294/android-apps-microphone-access-listening-tv-habits

Linux Kernels 4.14.11, 4.9.74, 4.4.109, 3.16.52, and 3.2.97 Patch Meltdown Flaw

http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernels-4-14-11-4-9-74-4-4-109-3-16-52-and-3-2-97-patch-meltdown-flaw-519215.shtml

eelo is a Google-free alternative for people focused on privacy

https://www.androidauthority.com/eelo-android-privacy-google-827275/

CREDITS:

Your hosts: “Wayne Out There” and “Joe In Here”