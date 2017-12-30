Full Circle Weekly News #75

Everyone at Full Circle Magazine would like to wish our listeners all the best for 2018

SHOW NOTES

Canonical temporarily disables Ubuntu 17.10 download

https://www.neowin.net/news/canonical-temporarily-disables-ubuntu-1710-download

Android Apps Will Soon Run On Ubuntu Touch With “Anbox”

https://fossbytes.com/android-apps-on-ubuntu-touch-mobile-os-anbox/

Spotify now available as a Snap for Linux

https://betanews.com/2017/12/20/spotify-snap-linux/

Ubuntu Devs Work on Demoting Python 2 to “Universe” Repo for Ubuntu 18.04

http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-devs-work-on-demoting-python-2-to-universe-repo-for-ubuntu-18-04-lts-518926.shtml

“Zealot” Campaign Uses NSA Exploits to Mine Monero on Windows and Linux Servers

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/-zealot-campaign-uses-nsa-exploits-to-mine-monero-on-windows-and-linux-servers/

Scientists use artificial intelligence to eavesdrop on dolphins

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/artificial-intelligence-dolphin-eavesdrop-scientist-ai-gulf-mexico-a8099676.html

With Ataribox, the legend returns — powered by Linux

http://www.zdnet.com/article/with-ataribox-the-legend-returns-powered-by-linux/

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical