Full Circle Weekly News #74

SHOW NOTES

Ubuntu Unity Remix? Are We Going To Get A New Ubuntu “Unity” Flavor?

https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-unity-7-remix-new-ubuntu-flavor-possible/

Nvidia looks to reduce AI training material through ‘imagination’

http://www.zdnet.com/article/nvidia-looks-to-reduce-ai-training-material-through-imagination/

CrossOver 17 Lets You Install Microsoft Office 2016 on Your Linux Computer

http://news.softpedia.com/news/crossover-17-lets-you-install-microsoft-office-2016-on-your-linux-computer-518843.shtml

Computer vendors start disabling Intel Management Engine

http://www.zdnet.com/article/computer-vendors-start-disabling-intel-management-engine/

Hackers Turn On “GOD MODE” To Hack Intel ME Chip Like A Boss

https://fossbytes.com/intel-me-chip-god-mode-hack-black-hat-europe/

Lightweight Distro Puppy Linux 7.5 “Xenialpup” Released

https://fossbytes.com/lightweight-puppy-linux-7-5-download-iso/

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical