Full Circle Weekly News #74

SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu Unity Remix? Are We Going To Get A New Ubuntu “Unity” Flavor?
https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-unity-7-remix-new-ubuntu-flavor-possible/
Nvidia looks to reduce AI training material through ‘imagination’
http://www.zdnet.com/article/nvidia-looks-to-reduce-ai-training-material-through-imagination/
CrossOver 17 Lets You Install Microsoft Office 2016 on Your Linux Computer
http://news.softpedia.com/news/crossover-17-lets-you-install-microsoft-office-2016-on-your-linux-computer-518843.shtml
Computer vendors start disabling Intel Management Engine
http://www.zdnet.com/article/computer-vendors-start-disabling-intel-management-engine/
Hackers Turn On “GOD MODE” To Hack Intel ME Chip Like A Boss
https://fossbytes.com/intel-me-chip-god-mode-hack-black-hat-europe/
Lightweight Distro Puppy Linux 7.5 “Xenialpup” Released
https://fossbytes.com/lightweight-puppy-linux-7-5-download-iso/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical