Full Circle Weekly News #74

    SHOW NOTES

    Ubuntu Unity Remix? Are We Going To Get A New Ubuntu “Unity” Flavor?
    https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-unity-7-remix-new-ubuntu-flavor-possible/

    Nvidia looks to reduce AI training material through ‘imagination’
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/nvidia-looks-to-reduce-ai-training-material-through-imagination/

    CrossOver 17 Lets You Install Microsoft Office 2016 on Your Linux Computer
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/crossover-17-lets-you-install-microsoft-office-2016-on-your-linux-computer-518843.shtml

    Computer vendors start disabling Intel Management Engine
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/computer-vendors-start-disabling-intel-management-engine/

    Hackers Turn On “GOD MODE” To Hack Intel ME Chip Like A Boss
    https://fossbytes.com/intel-me-chip-god-mode-hack-black-hat-europe/

    Lightweight Distro Puppy Linux 7.5 “Xenialpup” Released
    https://fossbytes.com/lightweight-puppy-linux-7-5-download-iso/

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

