    Full Circle Weekly News #73

    SHOW NOTES

    Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon And MATE Editions Released
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-mint-18-3-released-download-torrent-iso/

    BlackArch Linux 2017.11.24 Available For Download
    https://fossbytes.com/blackarch-linux-2017-11-24-download-features-update/

    GameShell Is An Open Source And Linux-powered Retro Game Console
    https://fossbytes.com/gameshell-open-source-linux-retro-game-console/

    Linux for the Industry 4.0 era: New distro for factory automation
    https://www.networkworld.com/article/3238727/linux/linux-for-factory-automation.html

    Hackers Can Control Your PC With This 17 Year Old Microsoft Word Bug
    https://fossbytes.com/hackers-can-control-pc-microsoft-bug-cobalt-malware/

    ———————————————————————————–

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

