Full Circle Weekly News #73

SHOW NOTES
Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon And MATE Editions Released
https://fossbytes.com/linux-mint-18-3-released-download-torrent-iso/
BlackArch Linux 2017.11.24 Available For Download
https://fossbytes.com/blackarch-linux-2017-11-24-download-features-update/
GameShell Is An Open Source And Linux-powered Retro Game Console
https://fossbytes.com/gameshell-open-source-linux-retro-game-console/
Linux for the Industry 4.0 era: New distro for factory automation
https://www.networkworld.com/article/3238727/linux/linux-for-factory-automation.html
Hackers Can Control Your PC With This 17 Year Old Microsoft Word Bug
https://fossbytes.com/hackers-can-control-pc-microsoft-bug-cobalt-malware/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical