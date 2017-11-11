Full Circle Weekly News #72

Apologies for the inconsistent releases recently. Real-life has been getting in the way. I’ll keep the current name, but it will probably be more bi-weekly than weekly at the moment.
Tor Browser Users Urged to Patch Critical ‘TorMoil’ Vulnerability
https://threatpost.com/tor-browser-users-urged-to-patch-critical-tormoil-vulnerability/128769/
Parrot 3.9 “Intruder” the Ethical Hacking Linux Distro Released With New Features
https://fossbytes.com/parrot-3-9-intruder-hacking-distro-download-features/
DDoS Attacks Become More Frequent, with Linux Dominating
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/ddos-attacks-more-frequent/
LibreOffice 5.3.7 Is the Last in the Series, End of Life Set for November 26
http://news.softpedia.com/news/libreoffice-5-3-7-is-the-last-in-the-series-end-of-life-set-for-november-26-518353.shtml
IoTroop/Reaper: A Massive Botnet Cyberstorm Is Coming To Take Down The Internet
https://fossbytes.com/iotroop-reaper-botnet-attack/
New project from The Linux Foundation hopes to make AI tools more accessible
https://www.geekwire.com/2017/new-project-linux-foundation-hopes-make-ai-tools-accessible/
