Full Circle Weekly News #71

SHOW NOTES

Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark is ready for download

https://www.neowin.net/news/ubuntu-1710-artful-aardvark-is-ready-for-download

Linux Kernel LTS Releases Will Now Get 6 Years Support

https://fossbytes.com/linux-kernel-lts-releases-6-years-support/

Severe WiFi Hack: WPA2 “KRACK Attack” Threatens WiFi Users Around The World

https://fossbytes.com/wpa-2-vulnerability-krack-attack-eavesdropping/

Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and elementary OS All Patched Against WPA2 KRACK Bug

http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-debian-fedora-and-elementary-os-all-patched-against-wpa2-krack-bug-518075.shtml

Endless OS Is First Linux Distro to Support Flatpak Apps from Flathub by Default

http://news.softpedia.com/news/endless-os-is-first-linux-distro-to-enable-support-for-flatpak-apps-from-flathub-518002.shtml

Google’s Machine Learning Software Can Create Code Better Than The Researchers Who Made It

https://fossbytes.com/google-automl-defeats-human-wrote-better-code/

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical