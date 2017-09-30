Full Circle Weekly News #70

SHOW NOTES
It’s Official: Ubuntu 17.10 Is Killing 32-Bit Desktop ISO
https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-17-10-killing-32-bit-desktop-iso/
Richard Stallman says Microsoft’s “Love” For Linux Will Hurt Free And Open Source Software
https://fossbytes.com/richard-stallman-microsoft-linux-love-will-hurt-free-open-source-software/
The ISS just got its own Linux supercomputer
http://www.zdnet.com/article/the-iss-just-got-its-own-linux-supercomputer/
Tails 3.2 release candidate has been released for testing
https://www.neowin.net/news/tails-32-release-candidate-has-been-released-for-testing
Germany’s Election Software Is Dangerously Hackable
https://www.wired.com/story/security-roundup-germany-election-software-is-hackable/
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical