    Full Circle Weekly News #69

    By -
    4743
    0

    SHOW NOTES

    Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark Beta 1 is here
    https://betanews.com/2017/09/01/ubuntu-17-10-artful-aardvark-beta-download-linux/

    Linux pioneer SUSE marks 25 years in the field
    https://www.itwire.com/open-sauce/79739-linux-pioneer-suse-marks-25-years-in-the-field.html

    With Android Oreo, Google is introducing Linux kernel requirements
    https://betanews.com/2017/09/03/android-oreo-linux-kernel/

    Linux Kernel 4.13 Released By Linus Torvalds
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-kernel-4-13-features-released/

    Linux Doubles Its Market Share Since 2015, Windows And Mac Adoption Slows Down
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-market-share-double-windows-decrease/

    ———————————————————————————–

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY