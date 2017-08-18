Full Circle Weekly News #68

SHOW NOTES

Windows Subsystem For Linux (WSL) Comes To Windows Server

https://fossbytes.com/install-windows-subsystem-for-linux-wsl-on-windows-server/

Linux desktop GUI GNOME celebrates its 20th birthday

http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-desktop-gui-gnome-celebrates-its-20th-birthday/

SpaceX Is ‘Sending A Linux-Powered Supercomputer To The Space’ For The First Time

https://fossbytes.com/spacex-hpe-supercomputer-space-mission/

Inside the Stealth Destroyer USS Zumwalt, the Warship That Runs on Linux

http://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/news/a27804/stealth-destroyer-uss-zumwalt-linux/

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical