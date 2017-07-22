    Full Circle Weekly News #67

    SHOW NOTES

    Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) Is No Longer Supported, Upgrade to Ubuntu 17.04 Now
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-16-10-yakkety-yak-is-no-longer-supported-upgrade-to-ubuntu-17-04-now-517083.shtml

    UBports Working Lately on Ubuntu Touch Port for Nexus 5, Based on Ubuntu 16.04
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubports-working-lately-on-ubuntu-touch-port-for-nexus-5-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-517027.shtml

    “Bad Taste” Vulnerability Affects Linux Systems via Malicious Windows MSI Files
    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/-bad-taste-vulnerability-affects-linux-systems-via-malicious-windows-msi-files/

    Windows, Linux distros, macOS pay for Kerberos 21-year-old ‘cryptographic sin’
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/windows-linux-distros-macos-pay-for-kerberos-21-year-old-cryptographic-sin/

    AI bots will kill us all! Or at least may seriously inconvenience humans
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/17/ai_will_kill_us_all/

    This scary Android malware can record audio, video and steal your data
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/this-scary-android-malware-can-record-audio-video-and-steal-your-data/

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

