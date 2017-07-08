Full Circle Weekly News #66

SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) Operating System Reaches End of Life on July 20, 2017
http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-16-10-yakkety-yak-operating-system-reaches-end-of-life-on-july-20-2017-516822.shtml
Ubuntu Developer Shares His Thoughts on the Unity to GNOME Shell Transition
http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-developers-shares-his-thoughts-on-the-unity-to-gnome-shell-transition-516798.shtml
Linux Mint 18.2 ‘Sonya’ Released
https://fossbytes.com/linux-mint-18-2-sonya-released-download-cinnamon-kde-xfce-and-mate-editions-now/
WikiLeaks Exposes CIA Targeting Linux Users With OutlawCountry Network Traffic Re-Routing Tool
https://hothardware.com/news/wikileaks-exposes-cia-targeting-linux-users-with-outlawcountry-network-traffic-re-routing-tool
Linux just got one of its biggest kernel updates yet says Linus Torvalds
http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-just-got-one-of-its-biggest-kernel-updates-yet-says-linus-torvalds/
GnuPG crypto library cracked, look for patches
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/04/gnupg_crypto_library_cracked_look_for_patches/
BothanSpy & Gyrfalcon: CIA Malware To Steal SSH Credentials From Windows & Linux PCs
https://fossbytes.com/bothanspy-gyrfalcon-cia-malware-ssh-hacking-windows-linux/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical