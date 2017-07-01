    Full Circle Weekly News #65

    SHOW NOTES

    Linux owns supercomputing
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-owns-supercomputing/

    Security-Focused Purism Librem 13 & Librem 15 Linux Laptops with Qubes OS
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/security-focused-purism-librem-13-15-linux-laptops-go-mainstream-with-qubes-os-516673.shtml

    System76 Announces Its Own Linux Distribution Named Pop!_OS
    https://fossbytes.com/pop-os-linux-distro-system76/

    Debian Linux reveals Intel Skylake and Kaby Lake processors have broken hyper-threading
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/debian-linux-reveals-intel-skylake-kaby-lake-processors-have-broken-hyper-threading/

    An Advanced AI Has Been Deployed to Fight Against Hackers
    https://futurism.com/an-advanced-ai-has-been-deployed-to-fight-against-hackers/

    Entroware Launches Two New Ubuntu Laptops, for Linux Gaming and Office Use
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/entroware-launches-two-new-ubuntu-laptops-for-linux-gaming-and-office-use-516703.shtml

    New systemd Vulnerability Affects Ubuntu 17.04 and Ubuntu 16.10, Update Now
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/new-systemd-vulnerability-affects-ubuntu-17-04-and-ubuntu-16-10-update-now-516721.shtml

