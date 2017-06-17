Full Circle Weekly News #64

SHOW NOTES

Now You Can Run Linux On Windows 10 Without Enabling Developer Mode

https://fossbytes.com/linux-on-windows-10-without-developer-mode/

Nearly One Million Systems Provide “Guest” SMB Access, Most Are Linux

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/nearly-one-million-systems-provide-guest-smb-access-most-are-linux/

Advanced CIA firmware has been infecting Wi-Fi routers for years

https://arstechnica.com/security/2017/06/advanced-cia-firmware-turns-home-routers-into-covert-listening-posts/

Security firms warn of new cyber threat to electric grid

http://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/digital-security/security-firms-warn-of-new-cyber-threat-to-electric-grid/59120351

An Artificial Intelligence Developed Its Own Non-Human Language

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/06/artificial-intelligence-develops-its-own-non-human-language/530436/

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical