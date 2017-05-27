SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu Login Screen Security Flaw Could Allow Anyone To Access Your Files
https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-login-screen-security-flaw-lightdm/
Linux Kernel 4.10 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Move to Linux 4.11 Series
http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-10-reached-end-of-life-users-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-11-series-515898.shtml
Linux Distros Won’t Work On Windows 10 S
https://fossbytes.com/linux-distros-wont-work-on-windows-10-s/
VMware Patches Multiple Security Issues in Workstation
https://threatpost.com/vmware-patches-multiple-security-issues-in-workstation/125805/
Privacy-focused Linux-based operating system Tails 3.0 reaches RC status
https://betanews.com/2017/05/21/tails-debian-stretch-privacy-rc/
This New Tech Helps You See Through Walls Using Wi-Fi
https://fossbytes.com/wi-fi-imaging-walls-hologram/
How does Rakos malware attack embedded Linux systems?
http://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/answer/How-does-Rakos-malware-attack-embedded-Linux-systems
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical