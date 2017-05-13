Full Circle Weekly News #61

SHOW NOTES
Canonical starts IPO path
http://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-starts-ipo-path/
World’s First Quantum Computer Made By China — 24,000 Times Faster Than International Counterparts
https://fossbytes.com/worlds-first-quantum-computer-made-by-china/
NHS cyberattack is ‘biggest ransomware outbreak in history’
http://www.wired.co.uk/article/nhs-cyberattack-ransomware-security
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released With Tons Of Updates And Fixes
https://fossbytes.com/debian-gnu-linux-8-8-released-features-download-upgrade/
Google’s “Fuchsia” smartphone OS dumps Linux, has a wild new UI
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/05/googles-fuchsia-smartphone-os-dumps-linux-has-a-wild-new-ui/
Ubuntu, SUSE Linux, and Fedora are all coming to the Windows Store
https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2017/5/11/15625320/ubuntu-suse-linux-fedora-windows-store-microsoft-build-2017
