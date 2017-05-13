    Full Circle Weekly News #61

    SHOW NOTES

    Canonical starts IPO path
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-starts-ipo-path/

    World’s First Quantum Computer Made By China — 24,000 Times Faster Than International Counterparts
    https://fossbytes.com/worlds-first-quantum-computer-made-by-china/

    NHS cyberattack is ‘biggest ransomware outbreak in history’
    http://www.wired.co.uk/article/nhs-cyberattack-ransomware-security

    Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released With Tons Of Updates And Fixes
    https://fossbytes.com/debian-gnu-linux-8-8-released-features-download-upgrade/

    Google’s “Fuchsia” smartphone OS dumps Linux, has a wild new UI
    https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/05/googles-fuchsia-smartphone-os-dumps-linux-has-a-wild-new-ui/

    Ubuntu, SUSE Linux, and Fedora are all coming to the Windows Store
    https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2017/5/11/15625320/ubuntu-suse-linux-fedora-windows-store-microsoft-build-2017

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

