Full Circle Weekly News #296

Release of ncurses 6.4: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03127.html Release of carbonOS 2022.3: https://carbon.sh/blog/2022-12-31-release.html Release of Rigs of Rods 2022.12: https://github.com/RigsOfRods/rigs-of-rods/releases/tag/2022.12 Release of DragonFly BSD 6.4: http://www.dragonflybsd.org/release64/ Release of Lighttpd 1.4.68: https://blog.lighttpd.net/articles/2023/01/03/lighttpd-1.4.68-released/ Release of BusyBox 1.36: https://busybox.net/news.html Release of the Nitrux 2.6: https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-6-0/ Pinta 2.1: https://www.pinta-project.com/releases/2-1 Release of Blink: https://hiro.codes/read/emulating-an-emulator-inside-itself.-meet-blink Firewalld 1.3 released: https://github.com/firewalld/firewalld/releases/tag/v1.3.0 Release of MyLibrary 2.0.1: https://github.com/ProfessorNavigator/mylibrary Release of OpenIPC 2.3: https://openipc.org/about/ The first release of the rolling distribution OpenMandriva Lx ROME: https://www.openmandriva.org/en/news/article/openmandriva-rome-the-rolling-release Release of libdbx 0.12.3: https://gitflic.ru/project/erthink/libmdbx/release/35a2dcd5-7b7f-48a2-b038-74f5df96bfb8 Release of the OBS Studio 29: https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.0.0 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/