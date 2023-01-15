    Full Circle Weekly News #296

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #296
    Release of ncurses 6.4:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03127.html

Release of carbonOS 2022.3:
https://carbon.sh/blog/2022-12-31-release.html

Release of Rigs of Rods 2022.12:
https://github.com/RigsOfRods/rigs-of-rods/releases/tag/2022.12

Release of DragonFly BSD 6.4:
http://www.dragonflybsd.org/release64/

Release of Lighttpd 1.4.68:
https://blog.lighttpd.net/articles/2023/01/03/lighttpd-1.4.68-released/

Release of BusyBox 1.36:
https://busybox.net/news.html

Release of the Nitrux 2.6:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-6-0/

Pinta 2.1:
https://www.pinta-project.com/releases/2-1

Release of Blink:
https://hiro.codes/read/emulating-an-emulator-inside-itself.-meet-blink

Firewalld 1.3 released:
https://github.com/firewalld/firewalld/releases/tag/v1.3.0

Release of MyLibrary 2.0.1:
https://github.com/ProfessorNavigator/mylibrary

Release of OpenIPC 2.3:
https://openipc.org/about/

The first release of the rolling distribution OpenMandriva Lx ROME:
https://www.openmandriva.org/en/news/article/openmandriva-rome-the-rolling-release

Release of libdbx 0.12.3:
https://gitflic.ru/project/erthink/libmdbx/release/35a2dcd5-7b7f-48a2-b038-74f5df96bfb8

Release of the OBS Studio 29:
https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.0.0



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

