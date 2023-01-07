    Full Circle Weekly News #295

    By -
    10
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #295
    / 
    Release of Shotcut 22.12:
https://www.shotcut.org/blog/new-release-221221/

Release of Sway 1.8:
https://swaywm.org/

AV Linux MX 21.2:
http://www.bandshed.net/2022/12/15/avl-mxe-21-2-1-mxde-efl-21-2-2-released/

MXDE-EFL 21.2:
http://www.bandshed.net/mxde-efl-build/

Daphile 22.12:
https://www.daphile.com/

Release of Apache NetBeans 16:
https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-16-released

A new major branch of the MariaDB 11 DBMS:
https://mariadb.org/mariadb-11-0-new-optimizer/

Release of NTPsec 1.2.2:
https://blog.ntpsec.org/2022/12/29/version-1.2.2.html

Calculate Linux 23:
https://forum.calculate-linux.org/t/calculate-linux-23/11297

Release of HandBrake 1.6.0:
http://handbrake.fr/

Release of Siduction 2022.1:
https://siduction.org/2022/12/release-notes-for-siduction-2022-1-masters-of-war/

Vanilla OS stable release:
https://vanillaos.org/2022/12/29/vanilla-os-22-10-kinetic.html

Release of IPFire 2.27 Core 172:
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-27-core-update-172-released



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @zaivala@hostux/social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.