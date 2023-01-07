Full Circle Weekly News #295

/
RSS Feed
Release of Shotcut 22.12: https://www.shotcut.org/blog/new-release-221221/ Release of Sway 1.8: https://swaywm.org/ AV Linux MX 21.2: http://www.bandshed.net/2022/12/15/avl-mxe-21-2-1-mxde-efl-21-2-2-released/ MXDE-EFL 21.2: http://www.bandshed.net/mxde-efl-build/ Daphile 22.12: https://www.daphile.com/ Release of Apache NetBeans 16: https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-16-released A new major branch of the MariaDB 11 DBMS: https://mariadb.org/mariadb-11-0-new-optimizer/ Release of NTPsec 1.2.2: https://blog.ntpsec.org/2022/12/29/version-1.2.2.html Calculate Linux 23: https://forum.calculate-linux.org/t/calculate-linux-23/11297 Release of HandBrake 1.6.0: http://handbrake.fr/ Release of Siduction 2022.1: https://siduction.org/2022/12/release-notes-for-siduction-2022-1-masters-of-war/ Vanilla OS stable release: https://vanillaos.org/2022/12/29/vanilla-os-22-10-kinetic.html Release of IPFire 2.27 Core 172: https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-27-core-update-172-released Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @zaivala@hostux/social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/