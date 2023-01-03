The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #294 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

A new postmarketOS 22.12: https://postmarketos.org/blog/2022/12/18/v22.12-release/ The Overture Maps for open mapping data: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press/linux-foundation-announces-overture-maps-foundation-to-build-interoperable-open-map-data Release of EndeavourOS 22.12: https://endeavouros.com/news/cassini-packed-with-new-features-is-here/ Release of Linux Mint 21.1: http://blog.linuxmint.com/ Release of GnuPG 2.4.0: https://gnupg.org/ Fedora 38 plans to implement support for universal core images: https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02954.html The second prototype of the ALP platform: https://www.suse.com/c/alp-punta-baretti/ IceWM 3.3.0: https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/3.3.0 Release of batch filter nftables 1.0.6: https://netfilter.org/projects/nftables/ Intel has published Xe, a new Linux driver for its GPU: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/dri-devel/2022-December/384345.html Release of the Meson 1.0: https://github.com/mesonbuild/meson/releases/tag/1.0.0 Release of open game engine VCMI 1.1.0: https://vcmi.eu/news/vcmi-1.1.0-release/ Release of Manjaro Linux 22.0: https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-22-0-sikaris-released/129983 Haiku R1 operating system beta: https://www.haiku-os.org/news/2022-12-23_haiku_r1_beta4/ Release of Darktable 4.2: https://www.darktable.org/2022/12/darktable-4.2.0-released/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @zaivala@hostux/social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/