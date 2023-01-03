    Full Circle Weekly News #294

    By -
    24
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #294
    / 
    A new postmarketOS 22.12:
https://postmarketos.org/blog/2022/12/18/v22.12-release/

The Overture Maps for open mapping data:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press/linux-foundation-announces-overture-maps-foundation-to-build-interoperable-open-map-data

Release of EndeavourOS 22.12:
https://endeavouros.com/news/cassini-packed-with-new-features-is-here/

Release of Linux Mint 21.1:
http://blog.linuxmint.com/

Release of GnuPG 2.4.0:
https://gnupg.org/

Fedora 38 plans to implement support for universal core images:
https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02954.html

The second prototype of the ALP platform:
https://www.suse.com/c/alp-punta-baretti/

IceWM 3.3.0:
https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/3.3.0

Release of batch filter nftables 1.0.6:
https://netfilter.org/projects/nftables/

Intel has published Xe, a new Linux driver for its GPU:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/dri-devel/2022-December/384345.html

Release of the Meson 1.0:
https://github.com/mesonbuild/meson/releases/tag/1.0.0

Release of open game engine VCMI 1.1.0:
https://vcmi.eu/news/vcmi-1.1.0-release/

Release of Manjaro Linux 22.0:
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-22-0-sikaris-released/129983

Haiku R1 operating system beta:
https://www.haiku-os.org/news/2022-12-23_haiku_r1_beta4/

Release of Darktable 4.2:
https://www.darktable.org/2022/12/darktable-4.2.0-released/





Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @zaivala@hostux/social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.