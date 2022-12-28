    Full Circle Weekly News #293

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #293
    Fedora 38 with Budgie desktop:
https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02946.html

HTTP server hinsightd, using the Linux subsystem io_uring:
https://tiotags.gitlab.io/hinsightd/

PeerTube 5.0:
https://joinpeertube.org/news#release-5.0

Release of QEMU 7.2:
https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-12/msg02209.html

Release of Xfce 4.18:
https://xfce.org/about/news/?post=1671062400

Release of TrueNAS SCALE 22.12:
https://www.truenas.com/blog/truenas-scale-bluefin-is-released-into-the-wild/

Project Pine64 introduced PineTab2:
https://www.pine64.org/2022/12/15/december-update-merry-christmas-and-happy-new-pinetab/

Valve pays for more than 100 open source developers:
https://www.theverge.com/23499215/valve-steam-deck-interview-late-2022

Xen 4.17:
https://xenproject.org/2022/12/14/xen-project-releases-version-4-17-with-enhanced-security-higher-performance-improved-embedded-static-configuration-and-speculative-mitigation-support/

Update of Debian 11.6:
https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20221217

Release of free CAD LibreCAD 2.2:
https://blog.librecad.org/2022/12/stable-librecad-2-2-0-released/

Release of SpamAssassin 4.0.0:
https://lists.apache.org/list.html?announce@spamassassin.apache.org



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

