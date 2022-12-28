Full Circle Weekly News #293

/
Fedora 38 with Budgie desktop: https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02946.html HTTP server hinsightd, using the Linux subsystem io_uring: https://tiotags.gitlab.io/hinsightd/ PeerTube 5.0: https://joinpeertube.org/news#release-5.0 Release of QEMU 7.2: https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-12/msg02209.html Release of Xfce 4.18: https://xfce.org/about/news/?post=1671062400 Release of TrueNAS SCALE 22.12: https://www.truenas.com/blog/truenas-scale-bluefin-is-released-into-the-wild/ Project Pine64 introduced PineTab2: https://www.pine64.org/2022/12/15/december-update-merry-christmas-and-happy-new-pinetab/ Valve pays for more than 100 open source developers: https://www.theverge.com/23499215/valve-steam-deck-interview-late-2022 Xen 4.17: https://xenproject.org/2022/12/14/xen-project-releases-version-4-17-with-enhanced-security-higher-performance-improved-embedded-static-configuration-and-speculative-mitigation-support/ Update of Debian 11.6: https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20221217 Release of free CAD LibreCAD 2.2: https://blog.librecad.org/2022/12/stable-librecad-2-2-0-released/ Release of SpamAssassin 4.0.0: https://lists.apache.org/list.html?announce@spamassassin.apache.org Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/