    Full Circle Weekly News #292

    23
    Full Circle Weekly News #292
    The brew creator now into tea?
https://tea.xyz/

Release of FreeBSD 12.4:
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.4/

Armbian 22.11:
https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-11/

Inkscape 1.2.2:
https://inkscape.org/news/2022/12/05/download-inkscape-122/

Release Tor Browser 12.0:
https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-120/

Release of the Deepin 20.8:
https://www.deepin.org/en/deepin-20-8-is-officially-released/

Release of Kali Linux 2022.4:
https://www.kali.org/blog/kali-linux-2022-4-release/

PostScript language code opened:
https://computerhistory.org/blog/postscript-a-digital-printing-press/

Release of OpenShot 3.0:
https://www.openshot.org/blog/2022/12/10/new_openshot_release_300/




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

