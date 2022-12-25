Full Circle Weekly News #292

/
The brew creator now into tea? https://tea.xyz/ Release of FreeBSD 12.4: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.4/ Armbian 22.11: https://www.armbian.com/newsflash/armbian-22-11/ Inkscape 1.2.2: https://inkscape.org/news/2022/12/05/download-inkscape-122/ Release Tor Browser 12.0: https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-120/ Release of the Deepin 20.8: https://www.deepin.org/en/deepin-20-8-is-officially-released/ Release of Kali Linux 2022.4: https://www.kali.org/blog/kali-linux-2022-4-release/ PostScript language code opened: https://computerhistory.org/blog/postscript-a-digital-printing-press/ Release of OpenShot 3.0: https://www.openshot.org/blog/2022/12/10/new_openshot_release_300/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/