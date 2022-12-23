    Full Circle Weekly News #291

    Full Circle Weekly News #291
    Release of Rocky Linux 9.1:
https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-9-1-ga-release/

Issue qBittorrent 4.5:
https://www.qbittorrent.org/news.php

Release of OpenRGB 0.8:
https://gitlab.com/CalcProgrammer1/OpenRGB/-/releases/release_0.8

openSUSE Tumbleweed to stop official support for x86-64-v1 architecture:
https://news.opensuse.org/2022/11/28/tw-to-roll-out-mitigation-plan-advance-microarchitecture/

Open source engine from Captain Blood:
https://github.com/storm-devs/captain-blood

VLC 3.0.18:
https://www.videolan.org/news.html#news-2022-11-29

Oracle Linux 9.1:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/oracle-linux-9-update-1

Release of Cryptsetup 2.6:
https://gitlab.com/cryptsetup/cryptsetup/-/tags

Release of the EuroLinux 9.1:
https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-9-1-released/

Arti 1.1, official Tor implementation in Rust:
https://blog.torproject.org/arti_110_released/

Release of Mesa 22.3:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/mesa-dev/2022-November/225898.html

Release of NixOS 22.11:
https://nixos.org/blog/announcements.html

Kernel DRM-next:
https://cgit.freedesktop.org/drm/drm/commit/?id=795bd9bb21c694ebcee38e8026ebeac4a63929bf

Release OF Buttplug 6.2???
https://buttplug.io/

webOS Open Source Edition 2.19:
https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/12/02/webos-ose-2-19-0-release/

Release of RawTherapee 5.9:
https://discuss.pixls.us/t/rawtherapee-5-9-released/33834

4MLinux 41.0:
https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2022/12/4mlinux-410-stable-released.html

Release oF Grml 2022.11:
https://blog.grml.org/archives/410-Grml-new-stable-release-2022.11-available.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

