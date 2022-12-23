The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #291 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of Rocky Linux 9.1: https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-9-1-ga-release/ Issue qBittorrent 4.5: https://www.qbittorrent.org/news.php Release of OpenRGB 0.8: https://gitlab.com/CalcProgrammer1/OpenRGB/-/releases/release_0.8 openSUSE Tumbleweed to stop official support for x86-64-v1 architecture: https://news.opensuse.org/2022/11/28/tw-to-roll-out-mitigation-plan-advance-microarchitecture/ Open source engine from Captain Blood: https://github.com/storm-devs/captain-blood VLC 3.0.18: https://www.videolan.org/news.html#news-2022-11-29 Oracle Linux 9.1: https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/oracle-linux-9-update-1 Release of Cryptsetup 2.6: https://gitlab.com/cryptsetup/cryptsetup/-/tags Release of the EuroLinux 9.1: https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-9-1-released/ Arti 1.1, official Tor implementation in Rust: https://blog.torproject.org/arti_110_released/ Release of Mesa 22.3: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/mesa-dev/2022-November/225898.html Release of NixOS 22.11: https://nixos.org/blog/announcements.html Kernel DRM-next: https://cgit.freedesktop.org/drm/drm/commit/?id=795bd9bb21c694ebcee38e8026ebeac4a63929bf Release OF Buttplug 6.2??? https://buttplug.io/ webOS Open Source Edition 2.19: https://www.webosose.org/blog/2022/12/02/webos-ose-2-19-0-release/ Release of RawTherapee 5.9: https://discuss.pixls.us/t/rawtherapee-5-9-released/33834 4MLinux 41.0: https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2022/12/4mlinux-410-stable-released.html Release oF Grml 2022.11: https://blog.grml.org/archives/410-Grml-new-stable-release-2022.11-available.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/