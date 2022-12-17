Full Circle Weekly News #290

/
GIMP 2.99.14: https://www.gimp.org/news/2022/11/18/gimp-2-99-14-released/ SQLite DBMS 3.40: https://www.sqlite.org/changes.html Release of Oracle Linux 8.7: https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/oracle-linux-8-update-7 Release of Krusader 2.8.0: https://groups.google.com/g/krusader-devel/c/3xPFnUgjwZY Release of the Alpine Linux 3.17: https://alpinelinux.org/posts/Alpine-3.17.0-released.html Release of Pale Moon 31.4: https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=29097&p=233961#p233961 Release of Proxmox VE 7.3: https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-3-released.118389/ Drama in the Urho3D community: https://discourse.urho3d.io/t/the-last-english-release/7362/ Release of Redox OS 0.8: https://www.redox-os.org/news/release-0.8.0/ Release of SDL 2.26.0: https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/announcing-sdl-2-26-0/40373 Twenty-fourth update of Ubuntu Touch firmware: https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-24-release-3872 Forgejo project starts development of Gitea co-development system fork: https://codeberg.org/forgejo/forgejo Zeronet-conservancy 0.7.8: https://github.com/zeronet-conservancy/zeronet-conservancy/releases/tag/v0.7.8 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/