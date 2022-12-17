    Full Circle Weekly News #290

    Full Circle Weekly News #290
    GIMP 2.99.14:
https://www.gimp.org/news/2022/11/18/gimp-2-99-14-released/

SQLite DBMS 3.40:
https://www.sqlite.org/changes.html

Release of Oracle Linux 8.7:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/oracle-linux-8-update-7

Release of Krusader 2.8.0:
https://groups.google.com/g/krusader-devel/c/3xPFnUgjwZY

Release of the Alpine Linux 3.17:
https://alpinelinux.org/posts/Alpine-3.17.0-released.html

Release of Pale Moon 31.4:
https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=29097&p=233961#p233961

Release of Proxmox VE 7.3:
https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-3-released.118389/

Drama in the Urho3D community:
https://discourse.urho3d.io/t/the-last-english-release/7362/

Release of Redox OS 0.8:
https://www.redox-os.org/news/release-0.8.0/

Release of SDL 2.26.0:
https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/announcing-sdl-2-26-0/40373

Twenty-fourth update of Ubuntu Touch firmware:
https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-24-release-3872

Forgejo project starts development of Gitea co-development system fork:
https://codeberg.org/forgejo/forgejo

Zeronet-conservancy 0.7.8:
https://github.com/zeronet-conservancy/zeronet-conservancy/releases/tag/v0.7.8



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

