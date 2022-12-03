The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #289 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Shufflecake: https://research.kudelskisecurity.com/2022/11/10/introducing-shufflecake-plausible-deniability-for-multiple-hidden-filesystems-on-linux/ Thunderbird will have a redesigned calendar: https://blog.thunderbird.net/2022/11/thunderbird-supernova-preview-the-new-calendar-design/ Release EasyOS 4.5: https://bkhome.org/news/202211/easyos-dunfell-series-64-bit-version-45-released.html DuckDB 0.6.0, SQLite Option for Analytical Requests: https://duckdb.org/2022/11/14/announcing-duckdb-060.html Release of Fedora Linux 37: https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-37/ Release of EuroLinux 8.7, compatible with RHEL: https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-8-7-released/ Canonical has published Ubuntu builds optimized for Intel's IoT platforms: https://ubuntu.com/blog/canonical-announces-new-enterprise-grade-ubuntu-images-designed-for-intel-iot-platforms Release of BackBox Linux 8: https://blog.backbox.org/2022/11/15/backbox-linux-8-released/ Release of the Rocky Linux 8.7: https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-8-7-ga-release/ The openSUSE Leap Micro 5.3 distribution is available: https://news.opensuse.org/2022/11/17/new-leapmicro-version-now-available/ Stable release of MariaDB 10.10: https://mariadb.org/mariadb-10-11-1-rc-and-10-10-2-ga-now-available/ Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1: https://access.redhat.com/announcements/6984895 The AlmaLinux 9.1 has been published: https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-91-now-available/ Release of Cinnamon 5.6: http://cinnamon.linuxmint.com/ Third Free RPG FreedroidRPG release candidate: https://www.freedroid.org/2022/11/14/switch-to-codeberg-rc3/ Stockfish and ChessBase settle proceedings related to violation of the GPL license: https://stockfishchess.org/blog/2022/chessbase-stockfish-agreement/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/