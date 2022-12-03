    Full Circle Weekly News #289

    Full Circle Weekly News #289
    Shufflecake:
https://research.kudelskisecurity.com/2022/11/10/introducing-shufflecake-plausible-deniability-for-multiple-hidden-filesystems-on-linux/

Thunderbird will have a redesigned calendar:
https://blog.thunderbird.net/2022/11/thunderbird-supernova-preview-the-new-calendar-design/

Release EasyOS 4.5:
https://bkhome.org/news/202211/easyos-dunfell-series-64-bit-version-45-released.html

DuckDB 0.6.0, SQLite Option for Analytical Requests:
https://duckdb.org/2022/11/14/announcing-duckdb-060.html

Release of Fedora Linux 37:
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-37/

Release of EuroLinux 8.7, compatible with RHEL:
https://en.euro-linux.com/blog/eurolinux-8-7-released/

Canonical has published Ubuntu builds optimized for Intel's IoT platforms:
https://ubuntu.com/blog/canonical-announces-new-enterprise-grade-ubuntu-images-designed-for-intel-iot-platforms

Release of BackBox Linux 8:
https://blog.backbox.org/2022/11/15/backbox-linux-8-released/

Release of the Rocky Linux 8.7:
https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-8-7-ga-release/

The openSUSE Leap Micro 5.3 distribution is available:
https://news.opensuse.org/2022/11/17/new-leapmicro-version-now-available/

Stable release of MariaDB 10.10:
https://mariadb.org/mariadb-10-11-1-rc-and-10-10-2-ga-now-available/

Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1:
https://access.redhat.com/announcements/6984895

The AlmaLinux 9.1 has been published:
https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-91-now-available/

Release of Cinnamon 5.6:
http://cinnamon.linuxmint.com/

Third Free RPG FreedroidRPG release candidate:
https://www.freedroid.org/2022/11/14/switch-to-codeberg-rc3/

Stockfish and ChessBase settle proceedings related to violation of the GPL license:
https://stockfishchess.org/blog/2022/chessbase-stockfish-agreement/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

