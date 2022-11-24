    Full Circle Weekly News #288

    Full Circle Weekly News #288
    Release of Trinity R14.0.13:
https://www.trinitydesktop.org/newsentry.php?entry=2022.10.30

Publication of Portmaster 1.0:
https://docs.safing.io/portmaster/architecture/os-integration#linux

Microsoft has published an update of CBL-Mariner:
https://github.com/microsoft/CBL-Mariner/releases/tag/2.0.20221029-2.0

Yuzu project develops an open emulator of the Nintendo Switch:
https://yuzu-emu.org/entry/yuzu-progress-report-oct-2022/

GNU Texinfo 7.0:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/bug-texinfo/2022-11/msg00036.html

NVIDIA has released an open engine for PhysX 5:
https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/open-source-simulation-expands-with-nvidia-physx-5-release/

Release of Clonezilla Live 3.0.2:
https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2022/11/stable-clonezilla-live-302-21-released/

Release of Phosh 0.22:
https://social.librem.one/@agx/109303752788802026

Source code of theRADIOSS engineering package:
https://github.com/OpenRadioss/OpenRadioss

Microsoft has published an open .NET 7:
https://devblogs.microsoft.com/dotnet/announcing-dotnet-7/

Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7:
https://access.redhat.com/announcements/6983803

Wa-tunnel for tunneling traffic through WhatsApp messenger:
https://github.com/aleixrodriala/wa-tunnel

Updating the open audio codec Lyra 1.3:
https://github.com/google/lyra/releases/tag/v1.3.0

Release of MPV 0.35:
https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/releases/tag/v0.35.0




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

