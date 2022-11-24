The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #288 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of Trinity R14.0.13: https://www.trinitydesktop.org/newsentry.php?entry=2022.10.30 Publication of Portmaster 1.0: https://docs.safing.io/portmaster/architecture/os-integration#linux Microsoft has published an update of CBL-Mariner: https://github.com/microsoft/CBL-Mariner/releases/tag/2.0.20221029-2.0 Yuzu project develops an open emulator of the Nintendo Switch: https://yuzu-emu.org/entry/yuzu-progress-report-oct-2022/ GNU Texinfo 7.0: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/bug-texinfo/2022-11/msg00036.html NVIDIA has released an open engine for PhysX 5: https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/open-source-simulation-expands-with-nvidia-physx-5-release/ Release of Clonezilla Live 3.0.2: https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2022/11/stable-clonezilla-live-302-21-released/ Release of Phosh 0.22: https://social.librem.one/@agx/109303752788802026 Source code of theRADIOSS engineering package: https://github.com/OpenRadioss/OpenRadioss Microsoft has published an open .NET 7: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/dotnet/announcing-dotnet-7/ Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7: https://access.redhat.com/announcements/6983803 Wa-tunnel for tunneling traffic through WhatsApp messenger: https://github.com/aleixrodriala/wa-tunnel Updating the open audio codec Lyra 1.3: https://github.com/google/lyra/releases/tag/v1.3.0 Release of MPV 0.35: https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/releases/tag/v0.35.0 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/