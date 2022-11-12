    Full Circle Weekly News #287

    By -
    79
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #287
    / 
    Release of GNU Make 4.4:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/help-make/2022-10/msg00020.html

Haiku implemented a layer for compatibility with Wayland:
https://discuss.haiku-os.org/t/my-progress-in-wayland-compatibility-layer/12373

Release of OBS Studio 28.1:
https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.1.0

Release of SuperTuxKart 1.4:
https://blog.supertuxkart.net/2022/11/supertuxkart-14-release.html

Release of the Nitrux 2.5 distribution with NX Desktop:
https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-5-0/

Release of TrueNAS CORE 13.0-U3:
https://www.truenas.com/blog/truenas-13-0-u3-increases-maturity-and-includes-ix-storj-service/

NPM includes mandatory two-factor authentication for accompanying major packages:
https://github.blog/changelog/2022-11-01-high-impact-package-maintainers-now-require-2fa/

New 9front, offshoot of Plan 9 operating system:
http://9front.org/releases/2022/10/31/0/

New release of Warzone 2100:
https://wz2100.net/news/version-4-3-1/

ROSA Fresh 12.3:
http://wiki.rosalab.ru/ru/index.php/ROSA_Fresh_12.3

Lennart Pottering proposed to modernize loading:
https://0pointer.net/blog/linux-boot-partitions.html

Release of the GNU Taler 0.9 payment system developed by the GNU project:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03107.html

LXQt 1.2:
https://lxqt-project.org/release/2022/11/05/release-1.2-0/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.