Full Circle Weekly News #287

Release of GNU Make 4.4: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/help-make/2022-10/msg00020.html Haiku implemented a layer for compatibility with Wayland: https://discuss.haiku-os.org/t/my-progress-in-wayland-compatibility-layer/12373 Release of OBS Studio 28.1: https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.1.0 Release of SuperTuxKart 1.4: https://blog.supertuxkart.net/2022/11/supertuxkart-14-release.html Release of the Nitrux 2.5 distribution with NX Desktop: https://nxos.org/changelog/release-announcement-nitrux-2-5-0/ Release of TrueNAS CORE 13.0-U3: https://www.truenas.com/blog/truenas-13-0-u3-increases-maturity-and-includes-ix-storj-service/ NPM includes mandatory two-factor authentication for accompanying major packages: https://github.blog/changelog/2022-11-01-high-impact-package-maintainers-now-require-2fa/ New 9front, offshoot of Plan 9 operating system: http://9front.org/releases/2022/10/31/0/ New release of Warzone 2100: https://wz2100.net/news/version-4-3-1/ ROSA Fresh 12.3: http://wiki.rosalab.ru/ru/index.php/ROSA_Fresh_12.3 Lennart Pottering proposed to modernize loading: https://0pointer.net/blog/linux-boot-partitions.html Release of the GNU Taler 0.9 payment system developed by the GNU project: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03107.html LXQt 1.2: https://lxqt-project.org/release/2022/11/05/release-1.2-0/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/