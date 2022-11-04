    Full Circle Weekly News #286

    Full Circle Weekly News #286
    Release of Rsync 3.2.7 and rclone:
https://www.mail-archive.com/rsync-announce@lists.samba.org/msg00111.html

Linus Torvalds proposed to stop supporting the i486 CPU in the Linux kernel:
https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/CAHk-=wikUaRM5H_y1Bc+QyvGi40dKDL8fnCTyz7ECbwK7aHNPQ@mail.gmail.com/

Release of IceWM 3.1.0:
https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/3.1.0

Flatpak 1.15.0 available:
https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/1.15.0

Lennart Poettering proposes Linux trusted boot:
https://0pointer.de/blog/brave-new-trusted-boot-world.html

Display server - Mir 2.10:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/mir-release-2-10-0/31871

Experiment to obtain packet control in the AUR repository:
https://blog.nietaanraken.nl/posts/aur-packages-expired-domains/

Release of ToaruOS 2.1:
https://github.com/klange/toaruos/releases/tag/v2.1.0

Fedora 37 delayed for two weeks due to critical vulnerability in OpenSSL:
https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02909.html

The openSUSE distribution proposes to test a new installer:
https://news.opensuse.org/2022/10/27/call-for-testing-next-gen-installer/

Epiphany (GNOME Web) translated to GTK4:
https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/epiphany

OpenVPN 2.5.8 Release:
https://github.com/OpenVPN/openvpn/releases/tag/v2.5.8

Release of Zorin OS 16.2:
https://blog.zorin.com/2022/10/27/zorin-os-16.2-has-landed/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

