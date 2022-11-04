The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #286 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Release of Rsync 3.2.7 and rclone: https://www.mail-archive.com/rsync-announce@lists.samba.org/msg00111.html Linus Torvalds proposed to stop supporting the i486 CPU in the Linux kernel: https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/CAHk-=wikUaRM5H_y1Bc+QyvGi40dKDL8fnCTyz7ECbwK7aHNPQ@mail.gmail.com/ Release of IceWM 3.1.0: https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/3.1.0 Flatpak 1.15.0 available: https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/1.15.0 Lennart Poettering proposes Linux trusted boot: https://0pointer.de/blog/brave-new-trusted-boot-world.html Display server - Mir 2.10: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/mir-release-2-10-0/31871 Experiment to obtain packet control in the AUR repository: https://blog.nietaanraken.nl/posts/aur-packages-expired-domains/ Release of ToaruOS 2.1: https://github.com/klange/toaruos/releases/tag/v2.1.0 Fedora 37 delayed for two weeks due to critical vulnerability in OpenSSL: https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02909.html The openSUSE distribution proposes to test a new installer: https://news.opensuse.org/2022/10/27/call-for-testing-next-gen-installer/ Epiphany (GNOME Web) translated to GTK4: https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/epiphany OpenVPN 2.5.8 Release: https://github.com/OpenVPN/openvpn/releases/tag/v2.5.8 Release of Zorin OS 16.2: https://blog.zorin.com/2022/10/27/zorin-os-16.2-has-landed/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/