Full Circle Weekly News #285

/
RSS Feed
Release of Ardour 7.0: https://ardour.org/whatsnew.html Updating Void Linux installation builds: https://voidlinux.org/news/2022/10/new-images.html Rhino Linux, a rolling distribution based on Ubuntu: https://rhinolinux.org/more.html Release of Tails 5.5: https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.5/index.en.html Release of the Open 3D Engine 22.10: https://www.o3de.org/blog/posts/o3de-22-10-release/ Release of ErgoFramework 2.2: https://github.com/ergo-services/ergo Release of Stratis 3.3: https://github.com/stratis-storage/stratisd/releases/tag/v3.3.0 Release of antiX 22: https://antixlinux.com/antix-22-released/ Coreboot 4.18: https://blogs.coreboot.org/blog/2022/10/18/announcing-coreboot-4-18/ Release of Asterisk 20: https://github.com/asterisk/asterisk/ Release of Ubuntu 22.10: https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop Release of OpenBSD 7.2: https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00449.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/