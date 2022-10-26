    Full Circle Weekly News #285

    By -
    26
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #285
    / 
    Release of Ardour 7.0:
https://ardour.org/whatsnew.html

Updating Void Linux installation builds:
https://voidlinux.org/news/2022/10/new-images.html

Rhino Linux, a rolling distribution based on Ubuntu:
https://rhinolinux.org/more.html

Release of Tails 5.5:
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.5/index.en.html

Release of the Open 3D Engine 22.10:
https://www.o3de.org/blog/posts/o3de-22-10-release/

Release of ErgoFramework 2.2:
https://github.com/ergo-services/ergo

Release of Stratis 3.3:
https://github.com/stratis-storage/stratisd/releases/tag/v3.3.0

Release of antiX 22:
https://antixlinux.com/antix-22-released/

Coreboot 4.18:
https://blogs.coreboot.org/blog/2022/10/18/announcing-coreboot-4-18/

Release of Asterisk 20:
https://github.com/asterisk/asterisk/

Release of Ubuntu 22.10:
https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop

Release of OpenBSD 7.2:
https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00449.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

