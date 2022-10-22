    Full Circle Weekly News #284

    Full Circle Weekly News #284
    The Wayland-Protocols 1.27:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-October/042466.html

Release of DRBD 9.2.0:
https://lists.linbit.com/pipermail/drbd-announce/2022-October/000594.html

Release of VirtualBox 7.0:
https://www.mail-archive.com/vbox-announce@virtualbox.org/msg00218.html

Release of KDE Plasma 5.26:
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.26.0/

The daily Blender builds include Wayland support:
https://code.blender.org/2022/10/wayland-support-on-linux/

Release of Kata Containers 3.0:
https://github.com/kata-containers/kata-containers/releases/tag/3.0.0

A Robot Named Fight Game Code:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/603530/view/3293844171243621529

The machine learning system for the generation of realistic human movements:
https://guytevet.github.io/mdm-page/

Release of DBMS PostgreSQL 15:
https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-15-released-2526/

Project Genode published OS Sculpt 22.10:
https://genode.org/news/sculpt-os-release-22.10

Google has opened the code of KataOS (And Sparrow):
https://opensource.googleblog.com/2022/10/announcing-kataos-and-sparrow.html


Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

