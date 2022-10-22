Full Circle Weekly News #284

/
RSS Feed
The Wayland-Protocols 1.27: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-October/042466.html Release of DRBD 9.2.0: https://lists.linbit.com/pipermail/drbd-announce/2022-October/000594.html Release of VirtualBox 7.0: https://www.mail-archive.com/vbox-announce@virtualbox.org/msg00218.html Release of KDE Plasma 5.26: https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.26.0/ The daily Blender builds include Wayland support: https://code.blender.org/2022/10/wayland-support-on-linux/ Release of Kata Containers 3.0: https://github.com/kata-containers/kata-containers/releases/tag/3.0.0 A Robot Named Fight Game Code: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/603530/view/3293844171243621529 The machine learning system for the generation of realistic human movements: https://guytevet.github.io/mdm-page/ Release of DBMS PostgreSQL 15: https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-15-released-2526/ Project Genode published OS Sculpt 22.10: https://genode.org/news/sculpt-os-release-22.10 Google has opened the code of KataOS (And Sparrow): https://opensource.googleblog.com/2022/10/announcing-kataos-and-sparrow.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/