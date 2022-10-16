Full Circle Weekly News #283

/
Linux kernel release 6.0: https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/10/2/255 Release of the Stellarium 1.0: https://stellarium.org/release/2022/10/01/stellarium-1.0.html Release of IceWM 3.0.0 with tab support: https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/3.0.0 COSMIC custom environment will use Iced instead of GTK https://twitter.com/mmstick https://iced.rs/ Release of OpenSSH 9.1: https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-October/040438.html ALP prototype, replaces SUSE Enterprise Linux: https://www.suse.com/c/the-first-prototype-of-adaptable-linux-platform-is-live/ Release of Wireshark 4.0: https://www.wireshark.org/news/20221004.html Redcore Linux 2201 release: https://redcorelinux.org/news/redcore-linux-hardened-2201-rastaban-stable RetroArch 1.11: https://www.libretro.com/index.php/retroarch-1-11-0-release Canonical launches free extended updates service for Ubuntu: https://ubuntu.com//blog/ubuntu-pro-beta-release KaOS 2022.10: https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos10/ Parrot 5.1 Released: https://parrotsec.org/blog/2022-09-24-parrot-5.1-release-notes/ KDE 6 branch soon: https://blog.broulik.de/2022/10/physical-akademy-2022-in-barcelona/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/