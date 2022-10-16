    Full Circle Weekly News #283

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #283
    Linux kernel release 6.0:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/10/2/255

Release of the Stellarium 1.0:
https://stellarium.org/release/2022/10/01/stellarium-1.0.html

Release of IceWM 3.0.0 with tab support:
https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/3.0.0

COSMIC custom environment will use Iced instead of GTK
https://twitter.com/mmstick
https://iced.rs/

Release of OpenSSH 9.1:
https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2022-October/040438.html

ALP prototype, replaces SUSE Enterprise Linux:
https://www.suse.com/c/the-first-prototype-of-adaptable-linux-platform-is-live/

Release of Wireshark 4.0:
https://www.wireshark.org/news/20221004.html

Redcore Linux 2201 release:
https://redcorelinux.org/news/redcore-linux-hardened-2201-rastaban-stable

RetroArch 1.11:
https://www.libretro.com/index.php/retroarch-1-11-0-release

Canonical launches free extended updates service for Ubuntu:
https://ubuntu.com//blog/ubuntu-pro-beta-release

KaOS 2022.10:
https://kaosx.us/news/2022/kaos10/

Parrot 5.1 Released:
https://parrotsec.org/blog/2022-09-24-parrot-5.1-release-notes/

KDE 6 branch soon:
https://blog.broulik.de/2022/10/physical-akademy-2022-in-barcelona/





Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

