Full Circle Weekly News #282

PeerTube 4.3: https://joinpeertube.org/en/news#release-4.3 The twenty-sixth alpha version of 0 A.D: https://play0ad.com/new-release-0-a-d-alpha-26-zhuangzi/ Release of CRUX 3.7: https://lists.crux.nu/pipermail/crux/2022-September/007229.html Release of Shotcut 22.09: https://shotcut.org/blog/new-release-220923/ Bash 5.2: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/bug-bash/2022-09/msg00056.html KDE Plasma Mobile 22.09: https://plasma-mobile.org/2022/09/27/plasma-mobile-gear-22-09/ Release of Pale Moon 31.3 and SeaMonkey 2.53.14: https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28875&p=232245#p232245 https://blog.seamonkey-project.org/2022/09/29/seamonkey-2-53-14-is-now-out/ Beta-auto Ubuntu 22.10: https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-September/000284.html Release of the atomically updated carbonOS 2022.2: https://carbon.sh/blog/2022-09-29-release.html Microsoft Edge Browser with Built-in VPN: https://adguard-vpn.com/en/blog/vpn-built-browser-microsoft.html Debian proprietary firmware in installation media: https://lists.debian.org/debian-vote/2022/10/msg00000.html