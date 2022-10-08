    Full Circle Weekly News #282

    Full Circle Weekly News #282
    PeerTube 4.3:
https://joinpeertube.org/en/news#release-4.3

The twenty-sixth alpha version of 0 A.D:
https://play0ad.com/new-release-0-a-d-alpha-26-zhuangzi/

Release of CRUX 3.7:
https://lists.crux.nu/pipermail/crux/2022-September/007229.html

Release of Shotcut 22.09:
https://shotcut.org/blog/new-release-220923/

Bash 5.2:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/bug-bash/2022-09/msg00056.html

KDE Plasma Mobile 22.09:
https://plasma-mobile.org/2022/09/27/plasma-mobile-gear-22-09/

Release of Pale Moon 31.3 and SeaMonkey 2.53.14:
https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=28875&p=232245#p232245
https://blog.seamonkey-project.org/2022/09/29/seamonkey-2-53-14-is-now-out/

Beta-auto Ubuntu 22.10:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-announce/2022-September/000284.html

Release of the atomically updated carbonOS 2022.2:
https://carbon.sh/blog/2022-09-29-release.html

Microsoft Edge Browser with Built-in VPN:
https://adguard-vpn.com/en/blog/vpn-built-browser-microsoft.html

Debian proprietary firmware in installation media:
https://lists.debian.org/debian-vote/2022/10/msg00000.html




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

