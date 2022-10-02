    Full Circle Weekly News #281

    Full Circle Weekly News #281
    The PyTorch project part of the Linux Foundation:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press/press-release/meta-transitions-pytorch-to-the-linux-foundation

LibreOffice paid via the Mac App Store:
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2022/09/19/the-document-foundation-releases-libreoffice-on-apples-mac-app-store/

Release of RPM 4.18:
https://rpm.org/wiki/Releases/4.18.0

Release of GNOME 43:
http://release.gnome.org/43

Release of Mesa 22.2, for OpenGL and Vulkan:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/mesa-announce/2022-September/000687.html

Release of Weston 11.0:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-September/042410.html

Release of UbuntuDDE 22.04:
https://ubuntudde.com/blog/ubuntudde-remix-22-04-release-note/

Audacity 3.2:
https://github.com/audacity/audacity/releases/tag/Audacity-3.2.0

Release of the ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.2.0:
https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DocumentServer/releases/tag/v7.2.0

Open Sourcing Whisper:
https://openai.com/blog/whisper/




Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

