Full Circle Weekly News #281

The PyTorch project part of the Linux Foundation: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press/press-release/meta-transitions-pytorch-to-the-linux-foundation LibreOffice paid via the Mac App Store: https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2022/09/19/the-document-foundation-releases-libreoffice-on-apples-mac-app-store/ Release of RPM 4.18: https://rpm.org/wiki/Releases/4.18.0 Release of GNOME 43: http://release.gnome.org/43 Release of Mesa 22.2, for OpenGL and Vulkan: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/mesa-announce/2022-September/000687.html Release of Weston 11.0: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2022-September/042410.html Release of UbuntuDDE 22.04: https://ubuntudde.com/blog/ubuntudde-remix-22-04-release-note/ Audacity 3.2: https://github.com/audacity/audacity/releases/tag/Audacity-3.2.0 Release of the ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.2.0: https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DocumentServer/releases/tag/v7.2.0 Open Sourcing Whisper: https://openai.com/blog/whisper/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/