Full Circle Weekly News #280

Continuation of GNOME Shell development for mobile devices: https://blogs.gnome.org/shell-dev/2022/09/09/gnome-shell-on-mobile-an-update/ Performance and Retbleed: https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/9/9/617 Release of GNU Emacs 28.2: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/emacs-devel/2022-09/msg00730.html Cross-platform Ladybird web-browser: https://awesomekling.github.io/Ladybird-a-new-cross-platform-browser-project/ WD is developing a NVMe driver in Rust: https://twitter.com/josh_triplett/status/1569363148985233414 Fedora Linux 37 has moved to beta testing: https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-37-beta/ SME Server 10.1 is available: https://forums.koozali.org/index.php/topic,54884.0.html Ubuntu has implemented the ability to dynamically obtain debugging information: https://www.mail-archive.com/ubuntu-devel-announce@lists.ubuntu.com/msg01081.html Release of EndeavourOS 22.9: https://endeavouros.com/news/artemis-nova-is-here/ Vulnerability in the Enlightenment user environment: https://www.enlightenment.org/news/2022-09-15-enlightenment-0.25.4 KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop testing for TV use: https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.25.90/ Ubuntu 22.10 intends to provide support for RISC-V Sipeed Lichee RV: https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+bug/1989595 Release of WebKitGTK 2.38.0 Epiphany 43: https://webkitgtk.org/2022/09/16/webkitgtk2.38.0-released.html Floorp web browser 10.5.0: https://blog.ablaze.one/2425/2022-09-17/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/