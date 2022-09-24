    Full Circle Weekly News #280

    Full Circle Weekly News #280
    Continuation of GNOME Shell development for mobile devices:
https://blogs.gnome.org/shell-dev/2022/09/09/gnome-shell-on-mobile-an-update/

Performance and Retbleed:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2022/9/9/617

Release of GNU Emacs 28.2:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/emacs-devel/2022-09/msg00730.html

Cross-platform Ladybird web-browser:
https://awesomekling.github.io/Ladybird-a-new-cross-platform-browser-project/

WD is developing a NVMe driver in Rust:
https://twitter.com/josh_triplett/status/1569363148985233414

Fedora Linux 37 has moved to beta testing:
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-37-beta/

SME Server 10.1 is available:
https://forums.koozali.org/index.php/topic,54884.0.html

Ubuntu has implemented the ability to dynamically obtain debugging information:
https://www.mail-archive.com/ubuntu-devel-announce@lists.ubuntu.com/msg01081.html

Release of EndeavourOS 22.9:
https://endeavouros.com/news/artemis-nova-is-here/

Vulnerability in the Enlightenment user environment:
https://www.enlightenment.org/news/2022-09-15-enlightenment-0.25.4

KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop testing for TV use:
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.25.90/

Ubuntu 22.10 intends to provide support for  RISC-V Sipeed Lichee RV:
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+bug/1989595

Release of WebKitGTK 2.38.0 Epiphany 43:
https://webkitgtk.org/2022/09/16/webkitgtk2.38.0-released.html

Floorp web browser 10.5.0:
https://blog.ablaze.one/2425/2022-09-17/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

