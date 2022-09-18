    Full Circle Weekly News #279

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #279
    Ubuntu Unity will become an official flavour:
https://twitter.com/ubuntu_unity/status/1565309779031236608

New version of the GNU Awk 5.2 interpreter:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03087.html

Release of OpenWrt 22.03.0:
https://openwrt.org/releases/21.02/notes-22.03.0

Release of Salix 15.0:
https://forum.salixos.org/viewtopic.php?f=17&t=8409

Richard Stallman published a book:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2022-09/msg00005.html

New release of Raspberry Pi OS:
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/the-latest-update-to-raspberry-pi-os/

The toolkit for the nested launch of Distrobox 1.4:
https://distrobox.privatedns.org/

Release of Apache NetBeans 15:
https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-15-released

Fedora 39 plans to switch to DNF5:
https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/KXCKAMXEPUZ2JRMGQQC4PHPH5EFJXDMA/

Release of Blender 3.3:
https://www.blender.org/press/blender-3-3-lts-release/

Free sound codec FLAC 1.4 is published:
https://xiph.org/flac/2022/09/09/flac-1-4-0-released.html

Updates Debian 11.5 and 10.13:
https://www.debian.org/News/2022/2022091002

GNU Shepherd 0.9.2 initialization system:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03091.html



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

