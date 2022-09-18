The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #279 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10min Share Share Link Embed

Ubuntu Unity will become an official flavour: https://twitter.com/ubuntu_unity/status/1565309779031236608 New version of the GNU Awk 5.2 interpreter: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03087.html Release of OpenWrt 22.03.0: https://openwrt.org/releases/21.02/notes-22.03.0 Release of Salix 15.0: https://forum.salixos.org/viewtopic.php?f=17&t=8409 Richard Stallman published a book: https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2022-09/msg00005.html New release of Raspberry Pi OS: https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/the-latest-update-to-raspberry-pi-os/ The toolkit for the nested launch of Distrobox 1.4: https://distrobox.privatedns.org/ Release of Apache NetBeans 15: https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-15-released Fedora 39 plans to switch to DNF5: https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/devel@lists.fedoraproject.org/thread/KXCKAMXEPUZ2JRMGQQC4PHPH5EFJXDMA/ Release of Blender 3.3: https://www.blender.org/press/blender-3-3-lts-release/ Free sound codec FLAC 1.4 is published: https://xiph.org/flac/2022/09/09/flac-1-4-0-released.html Updates Debian 11.5 and 10.13: https://www.debian.org/News/2022/2022091002 GNU Shepherd 0.9.2 initialization system: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg03091.html Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: bardmoss@pm.me, @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/